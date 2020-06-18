LSIs can still travel to Cebu City — DILG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City may be under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), but the locally stranded individuals (LSI), who wish to come home to the city, may still enter its borders.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) specified in its advisory to all regional and local offices that the movement of LSIs with all necessary documents should remain unhampered including their entry to Cebu City, which is under the ECQ.

“The Operational Guidelines on the Management of LSIs (NTF Order 2020-002) dated May 13, 2020, was crafted to address the consequences of the cross-border movement controls during the implementation of community quarantine when many individuals are stuck in other places,” said the DILG.

DILG assured that there would be no suspension on the travel of LSIs, and their travel would remain unhampered as NTF order 2020-002 would remain in force and effect.

All LSIs will have to undergo local health protocols implemented by the local government of the destination.

For Cebu City, a medical certificate issued by the City Health Department, travel authority from the Philippine National Police, and boat ticket must be presented at the main entrance of the port before they would be allowed to enter it.

The Cebu Port Authority already said they would deny entry to LSIs who would not be able to present these documents.

For the transport of the LSI from the port to their homes, based on Order No. 2020-002, the city government must provide point-to-point transportation for the LSIs.

The national government may also coordinate with the city government for the transportation of the LSIs./dbs