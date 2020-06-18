Dumanjug mayor’s parents, sibling have COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica has confirmed that his parents, veteran lawyer Edgar Gica and Marna Gica, as well as his brother Erick and the latter’s partner, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As a Public Official, it is my duty to all Dumanjuganons to disclose the personalities of the members of my immediate family who tested positive for COVID-19 as posted earlier by the Municipality of Dumanjug Facebook page. My father, Atty. Edgar, my mother, Marna, my brother, Erick, and his partner, Kristine, have all tested positive of COVID-19,” Mayor Gica said.

The mayor said his family members were currently asymptomatic and were waiting to undergo “confirmatory swab tests.”

In a post on his Facebook page this Thursday afternoon, June 18, the mayor said his parents, Erick and his partner, have been under isolation in Cebu City and have not visited Dumanjug since the onset of their symptoms.

Mayor Gica said that his family, his brother, Vice Mayor Wado Gica, and the latter’s family, who are all based in Dumanjug, have also not come in contact with their family members who are now in Cebu City./dbs