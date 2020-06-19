Youth group initiates donation drive for kids in southern Cebu

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A youth-led non-government organization from Cebu came up with an initiative to help children affected by the pandemic.

The Dream Big Project started a donation drive on June 15, 2020 that aims to distribute COVID-19 care packs for the ‘young dreamers’ especially those living in mountain barangays in southern Cebu.

The care pack includes a washable mask, soap boar, hand towel, and 250-ml alcohol.

The Dream Big Project is a Cebu-based youth volunteer organization made up of young professionals and students that aims to provide an avenue for active volunteerism in the areas of education, health, environment, and peace and development to make a positive change in the community.

The group, which was founded on June 8, 2014, has around 200 volunteers.

Chrisley Ann Hinayas, the project leader of the group, shared with CDN Digital the story behind their campaign.

“Early this month, The Dream Big Project received a number of inquiries from principals and other individuals, asking us if we could provide alcohol and masks to kids, especially those living in the mountain areas,” she said.

“We also saw and felt the immediate need, especially not everyone could buy or get access to these care packs. Some would rather spend their hard-earned money on food and other primary needs than buy alcohol,” she added.

According to Hinayas, the campaign also wanted to educate the children that ‘prevention should always be done whether at school or at home.’

She said they targeted to distribute the first batch of 1,000 COVID-19 care packs on July 10, 2020.

As of 5:51 p.m., Hinayas said the group already collected almost P10,000 cash donations from different individuals.

To those who are willing to donate alcohol or other care pack items, She said they could send a message to the group’s FB page or arrange personal meet-ups with their volunteers.

“All our volunteers are very much willing to fetch their in-kind donations,” she added.

Last May, the group also distributed vegetable bags to tricycle drivers in Barangay Labangon in Cebu City as well as in some areas in Lapu-Lapu City./dbs