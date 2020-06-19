13-day-old baby dies from coronavirus

A newborn child, who lived for less than two weeks, became the youngest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The 13-day-old baby had no underlying health condition, according to the UK National Health Service, Metro reported yesterday, June 18.

A total of 62 people died from COVID-19 in UK hospitals yesterday. They were aged between 13 days and 96 years.

According to the report, the families were informed of the patients’ deaths.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines 27,799 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health, as of June 18. A total of 7,090 patients have recovered, while 1,116 died from the disease. Cha Lino /ra

