Cebu City has 104 new cases, 6 deaths on June 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 104 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-9) and six individuals succumbed to the disease on June 19, 2020.

According to the Cebu City Health Office (CCHD), the cases were recorded in 39 urban and mountain barangays. The most cases were recorded in Barangay Camputhaw with 11 cases, followed by Barangay Guadalupe with 10.

Mountain Barangay Adlaon recorded its first case.

The city now has a total of 4,241 cases, but only 2,111 of these are active cases.

Here is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 19, 2020:

Adlaon – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 6

Bo. Luz – 3

Buhisan – 1

Bulacao – 2

Busay – 1

Calamba – 3

Camputhaw – 11

Capitol – 2

Carreta – 1

Cogon Pardo – 1

Duljo Fatima – 3

Guadalupe – 10

Guba – 1

Hipodromo – 1

Inayawan – 4

Kalunasan – 1

Kamagayan – 1

Kinasang-an – 1

Labangon – 5

Lahug – 2

Mabolo – 4

Mambaling – 2

Pardo – 2

Parian – 1

Pasil – 1

Punta Princesa – 3

Quiot – 3

Sambag I – 4

Sambag II – 6

San Antonio – 2

Sawang – 2

Sirao – 1

Suba – 1

Talamban – 2

Tejero – 1

Tinago – 1

Tisa – 6

Zapatera – 1

Aside from the new cases, Cebu City also reported six deaths. CCHD clarified the reported deaths did not necessarily mean that they died on the same day, but they were only reported on that day.

The deaths came from Barangays Camputhaw, San Roque, and Tinago.

The city now has a total of 64 deaths at a mortality rate of 1.5 percent.

The city also recorded 65 recoveries, mostly from Barangay Suba.

Barangays Pardo, San Nicolas, Barrio Luz, Bonbon, Camputhaw, Cogon Ramos, Ermita, Lahug, Suba, Sambag I, Tejero, and the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City also recorded recoveries.

Cebu City now has a total of 2,066 recoveries for a mortality rate of 48.7 percent./dbs