Barangay chiefs told: Follow COVID protocols; 200K sacks of rice on the way

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The barangay chiefs in the city are reminded that a certain protocol has to be followed when dealing with suspected and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in their jurisdiction.

The barangay chiefs met with officials of the Department of Health (DOH) and other regional agencies on Friday, June 19, 2020, to discuss the city’s strategy to fight the COVID-19 after being returned to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Read more: Labella orders barangays to strictly impose ECQ guidelines

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the barangay chiefs were reminded that COVID-19 patients should be brought to the right centers depending on the gravity of the symptoms that they experienced.

This way, the utilization rate of the hospitals and medical facilities, will be reduced significantly and they will only handle cases that are in the severe spectrum.

“This is one way to address the concern of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that the critical utilization rate of the city is high. We can decongest our hospitals if we only bring those with severe symptoms,” said the mayor in a phone interview.

Read more: As patients crowd hospitals, Cebu City urges public to utilize quarantine centers

Labella reminded the barangays chiefs that asymptomatic patients must be brought to the barangay isolation centers (BICs), while mildly symptomatic patients should be brought to the quarantine centers such as Cebu City Quarantine Center at North Reclamation Area (NRA), the Bayanihan Center in the old Sacred Heart building, and in the IEC Pavillion.

The mayor assured the barangay chiefs that the city would be ready to assist the barangays in the transport and emergency response of patients.

Aside from the protocol, the barangays chiefs were also informed during the meeting that 200,000 sacks of rice will be distributed to the barangays soon for the second tranche of the aid to the residents.

In a Zoom interview, Association of Barangay Councils president, Councilor Franklyn Ong, said the sacks of rice would be distributed to all barangays, and the city did not specify to whom the rice would be given to.

“I presume the rice can be distributed to all households and the barangays have the discretion how much rice they will provide to each household,” said Ong.

There is no clear date yet when the rice will be distributed. /dbs