Four health workers among 6 COVID cases in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Argao on Friday, June 19, reported six new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, and four of them happened to be health care workers.

“Unom na ka tawo ang konpirmado nga COVID-19 positive sa lungsod sa Argao. Kini maoy nasayran gikan sa Official Report sa Municipal Health Officer (MHO) nga si Dr. Reno Rhine Mamac ngadto ni Mayor Allan M. Sesaldo,” the local government of Argao announced on Facebook.

(There are six people who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 here in Argao. This is the information Dr. Reno Rhine Mamac, the Municipal Health Officer, relayed to Mayor Allan M. Sesaldo in an official report.)

Based on the post, three of the health care workers are employed in various health institutions based in Cebu City, and two of them have not returned since February to Argao, a first-class municipality located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

The other two health workers from the town, who have been afflicted with COVID-19, is a 45-year-old female resident from Barangay Poblacion, and a 22-year-old male medical technologist at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Center ran by the Department of Health (DOH).

The town’s two other new patients are a 52-year-old driver residing in Barangay Taloot, and a female senior citizen from Barangay Butong with A travel history in Iligan City in northern Mindanao.

Except for those who are already staying in Cebu City for several months, Argao’s new coronavirus patients have been transferred to their designated isolation centers, and all of their direct contacts have undergone swab tests, local officials said.

“Giawhag ang tanan nga magmatngon kanunay apan dili lang usab magpatuyang sa kahadlok,” the post added.

(We urge everyone to stay vigilant and do not panic.)

As of June 19, data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) presented by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia showed that the province, where Argao belonged, has documented a total of 573 COVID-19 cases.

Of these 573, three hundred seventy five of them are considered as ‘active cases’ while 145 have already recovered from the infection. Fifty three others, however, already passed away.

Figures from PHO also showed that 39 of the 53 deaths they tallied were due to ‘incidental causes’. /dbs

READ MORE: DOH 7: Majority of COVID-19 deaths in Central Visayas ‘incidental’