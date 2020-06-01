DOH 7: Majority of COVID-19 deaths in Central Visayas ‘incidental’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health officials in Cebu reported that as of May 30, 2020, majority of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths are due to “incidental causes.”

In a report furnished to the media late Sunday evening, May 31, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH- 7) and its Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) recorded a total of 2,863 COVID-19 cases in the region. The report was signed by DOH-7 director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, and RESU cluster head Eugenia Mercedes Cañal.

The agencies recorded a total of 64 patients who passed away and tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

But of these numbers, only six were reported related to the coronavirus. Majority of those who were infected died due to other causes, and were tagged as ‘incidental deaths’.

“58 (or 91 percent of the deaths) incidental deaths and six (or 9.4 percent) COVID-related deaths were reported,” the document stated.

DOH-7, in their earlier reports, tag the deaths of patients who tested positive SARS-CoV-2 but died due to other causes such as existing diseases as ‘incidental deaths’.

Meanwhile, the same report also revealed that there are a total of 2,141 active COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas. It showed that 658 have been already discharged after recovering from the infection.

Of the 2,141, only 390 are admitted in various hospitals in the region. Majority of the patients still being monitored are placed under home isolation.

Health officials also found out that most of the COVID-19 patients in the region, 1,750 out of 2,863 are male, and those belonging to the 21-30 age group.

The entire Central Visayas has transitioned to a more relaxed General Community Quarantine (GCQ) on June 1 after the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force approved the appeal of Cebu City to downgrade its quarantine status. /bmjo

