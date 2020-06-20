Investigator is 3rd CCPO policeman to die of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police investigator is the third policeman of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to have died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a span of one week.

The death certificate of the policeman showed that he died on June 19, 2020 and that the cause of his death was community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxemia brought about by COVID-19, said Police Colonel Cydri Earl Tamayo, acting CCPO chief, in a phone interview with reporters on June 20, 2020.

The police officer was admitted last June 10 in a hospital in the city after he experienced shortness of breath and some coughs.

Tamayo said that the body of the policeman was already cremated at around 3 p.m. today, following the health protocol that all COVID-19 deaths should be cremated within 12 hours.

He was the third policeman of the CCPO to have died of COVID-19. The two others died on June 14. One was assigned at the crime laboratory while the other one was assigned at the crisis response battalion./dbs