In Minglanilla, business establishments to close every Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Private establishments in Minglanilla town are now ordered to trim their business days.

The local government unit of this second-class municipality located 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City issued an executive order (EO) ordering all private establishments to close every Sunday.

EO No. 27 was signed and released by Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña last Friday, June 19. A copy of the two-page order was uploaded on the town’s official Facebook page on Saturday, June 20.

“All business establishments in the Municipality of Minglanilla, Cebu, shall be closed every Sunday. The closure shall commence from 1:00 in the morning until 12:00 in the evening of every Sunday,” portions of the order stated.

According to the document, local government officials in Minglanilla came up with such a decision as part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The new orders also cover transactions and deliveries of goods bound for private establishments within the town’s jurisdiction.

Pharmacies and funeral parlors, however, are exempted from the new rules.

“Business establishments violating this order may face possible revocation of their business permits,” the EO said.

As of June 15, local officials in Minglanilla have documented a total of 79 COVID-19 cases in which 69 are considered as active ones.

The town also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 12 recoveries. /dbs

