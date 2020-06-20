Lapu-Lapu sends home 17 new COVID survivors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seventeen newly recovered COVID-19 patients in Lapu-Lapu City were released from the Lapu-Lapu City Isolation facility today, June 20, 2020.

Five of those released were the last five COVID patients from Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok and their release meant that they were the last COVID patients to recover from the area, said Nagiel Bañaca, Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief in a phone interview.

“All patients from Sta. Maria have gone home. We initially won the war in Sta. Maria,” said Bañacia.

Aside from the five patients released from Sitio Sta. Maria, seven of those who recovered are from Barangay Buaya, Zone 2; while Barangays Ibo, Seaside; Mactan; Ibabao; Agus; Babag; and La Aldea, Timpolok have 1 recovery each.

All the recovered patients were released from the Lapu-Lapu City Isolation Facility this afternoon and they were warmly welcomed by the DRRMO personnel and health workers.

Mayor Junard Chan shared this event on his Facebook page as well as he said a few words to encourage Oponganons especially the frontline workers of the city.

“Dili posible ang maong dakong kalampusan kung dili tungod sa atong mga frontliners nga miatiman sa atong mga asymptomatic patients sa atong isolation facitilies,” he said.

(This success would not have been made possible if it were not for our frontliners, who took care of the asymptomatic patients in our isolation facilities.)/dbs