Is Sitio Firing Range Lapu’s next COVID epicenter?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After declaring Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok as its first epicenter in Lapu-Lapu City, now the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of the city is looking at a new epicenter, Sitio Firing Range also in Barangay Pusok.

Nagiel Bañacia, DRRMO chief, confirmed this development during a phone interview with CDN Digital on Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020.

“Despite nga daghan kaayo siya, usa siya ka compound nga nagtakod ra diha sa tulo ka balay, tanan ani nila mga asymptomatic,” said Bañacia.

(Despite having many COVID patients there, who are living in a compound, the people living in three houses got infected. All of them however were asymptomatic.)

Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok had 23 cases and more than half of those affected were already released and has fully recovered.

Last Thursday, June 18, the Lapu-Lapu city government posted through the mayor’s Facebook page that the DRRMO team headed by Bañacia had totally controlled the COVID situation in Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok.

“We have won the war in Sta. Maria, (Barangay) Pusok. Sa pila na ka weeks, wala nay tay transmission. Under control na ang COVID sa lugar. Tungod ni sa cooperation nga gihatag sa mga residente,” said Bañacia.

(We have won the war in Sta. Maria, (Barangay) Pusok. It had been several weeks and we had no transmission of the virus. The area is under control against COVID. This is because of the cooperation of the residents.)

Now, the team is looking at a new epicenter which is in Sitio Firing Range, Barangay Pusok.

Bañacia said that there had been about 17 cases in the area.

The situation between Sitio Sta. Maria and Sitio Firing Range are a bit different from each other since in Sitio Firing Range they are in a compound which means it is easier to contain.

Unlike the situation in Sta. Maria where the houses are approximately near each other, the Sitio Firing Range is in a compound and involves three houses.

The city now is looking at 256 cases as of June 19, 2020. /dbs