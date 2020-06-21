Gatchalian wants DepEd to set up ‘WASH’ facilities in schools

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called on the Department of Education (DepEd) to set up water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities as part of preparations for possible physical classes once a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available.

According to Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, WASH facilities are “long-term investments that would help schools observe proper hygiene and sanitation.”

He also said in a statement Saturday that such facilities will protect students, teachers, and other school personnel from other infectious diseases.

The senator issued the call after a report from DepEd showed that only half of the 35,005 schools in the country have access to handwashing facilities with soap and water. DepEd also reported that 3,628 public schools have no regular source of clean water.

DepEd previously announced that it would suspend face-to-face classes as the threat of the coronavirus disease continues due to the absence of a vaccine.