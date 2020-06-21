Lapu-Lapu DRRMO takes a break from COVID duties to celebrate Father’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City will momentarily take a break from fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) today, June 21, 2020.

Nagiel Bañacia, DRRMO chief, announced this today in a Facebook post — an open letter to Oponganons — so that they could give way to some of their personnel to celebrate Father’s Day.

“Dear Oponganons,

Lapu-lapu City DRRMO will take a break just for today. We will give time for our personnel to celebrate Father’s Day with their families even some through virtual circumstance. We want our staff to pause for a day to recharge and break the monotony of facing COVID daily since mid- March.

“No COVID Patient transport and No noisy-convoy in the streets today

“Ang Ginoo man gani nipahuway sa ika walo ka adlaw, siguro mapasaylo mi ninyo. Amen (The Lord rested on the eighth day. Perhaps, you can forgive us for taking a break),” posted Bañacia on his Facebook account. |dbs