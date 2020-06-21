Cebu’s COVID-watch: 187 new cases, 10 deaths on June 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Cases of the coronavirus disease in Cebu City and Cebu province continue to increase.

Health officials logged on Saturday, June 20, 2020, a total of 187 new cases of the infection with 10 fatalities. But there were also 54 individuals who have already recovered.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the outbreak in Central Visayas. The City Health Department here logged 126 additional COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

Its neighbor in the south, Talisay City, also recorded one new COVID-19-related death – a 45-year-old man-in-uniform from Barangay Dumlog.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said they also recorded 12 new cases of the infection on Saturday, most of whom were close contacts of previously confirmed patients.

Other areas in Cebu that reported new COVID-19 cases were Mandaue City – 20; Lapu-Lapu City, Naga City, and Consolacion- six each; Compostela – four; Liloan – three; and one each in Toledo City, Carmen, Daanbantayan, and Badian.

Recoveries

Meanwhile, Cebu’s list of recoveries has also increased to 2, 491. A total of 54 recovered patients were reported last Saturday, 26 of which were from Cebu City.

Lapu-Lapu City also announced that they have officially discharged 17 COVID-19 patients after they were cleared of their infections.

The local governments of Talisay City and Naga City each recorded four new recoveries while the towns of Consolacion and Liloan reported three and one recoveries, respectively.

Except for Cebu City, the entire island of Cebu is now under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) reverted Cebu City status from GCQ to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last June 15 due to spike of COVID-19 cases in the city in the past days.

On Saturday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año also announced that they will be suspending indefinitely travels of Locally Stranded Individuals going to and from Cebu City. / dcb