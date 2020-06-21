Mandaue logs 15 cases, 20 recoveries, 3 deaths on June 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue has 15 new cases, 20 recoveries and three deaths recorded on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020.

Five of the newly identified patients are from three areas in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

The other new COVID-19 positive cases are from Barangays Cabancalan, Labogon, Looc, Canduman, Alang-Alang, Cambaro, Mantuyong, Tabok and Tingub.

The oldest and the youngest COVID-19 patients among this new batch of new cases today are from Barangay Bakilid with the oldest patient being a 65-year-old man while the youngest patient is a 12-year-old boy also from the same barangay.

With these new cases, the city now has 556 cases with 187 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The Mandaue Public Information Office through its Facebook page announced this new developments in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the city on Sunday, June 21.

The city disaster team has already conducted contact tracing and are set to decontaminate the affected areas. /dbs