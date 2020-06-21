Shimura is 2nd Cebu mayor to test positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura is among the newest cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu this Sunday, June 21, 2020.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the municipality, Shimura confirmed that his test results had returned positive of the virus.

He is also the second mayor in Cebu Island to have tested positive of the virus. The first mayor in the island to be infected with COVID-19 was Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

Chan announced that he was infected with the virus on June 12.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19

According to Mayor Shimura, he first underwent a rapid test last Monday, June 15, after experiencing low-grade fever for two days.

Shimura said the rapid test yielded a negative result, so he continued working in the municipal hall until Tuesday, June 16.

On Tuesday evening, Shimura traveled to his house in Mandaue City to attend the mayors’ meeting at the Capitol in Cebu City on Wednesday, June 17.

“Pagkaugma, June 18, 2020, nakasinati na usab ako og hilanat ug pag-ubo mao nga wala ko mibalik sa Daanbantayan ug mipakonsulta ako sa doctor,” Shimura said.

(On the next day [after the meeting], June 18, 2020, I again had cough and fever and so I did not return to Daanbantayan and I consulted a doctor.)

Because of the persisting symptoms, Shimura was swabbed for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 20, and the results came back positive this Sunday.

Shimura said he had already ordered for the disinfection of the entire Municipal Hall on Monday, June 22, and the halt of services in the Mayor’s office as a precautionary measure./dbs