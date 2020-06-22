Bogo City Hall implements shortened office hours starting June 22

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 22,2020 - 08:33 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting this Monday, June 22, 2020, operations at the Bogo City Hall will already be shortened to only six hours.

This means that government offices will only open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Mao na kini ang pagasundon nga office hours sa atuang City Hall mintras kita padayun nga under sa GCQ,” said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the City Government of Bogo.

(This is the office hours that we will follow at the City Hall while we remain under the GCQ.)

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infection Diseases (IATF-MEID) has placed Cebu province including Bogo City under general community quarantine until June 30.

Talisay City will also be under GCQ starting this Monday after the Regional IATF approved the appeal of Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas to change his city’s status from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to GCQ.

Cebu City, on the other hand, was reverted to enhanced community quarantine from GCQ.

While they adjust operating hours at the Bogo City Hall, city officials are also reminding their constituents to submit themselves to mandatory temperature checks and have their hands sanitized before they will be allowed entry at the City Hall building.

Those who are without facemasks will be barred from entering the premise.

“At all times, gikinahanglan sab I-observe and social distancing,” the advisory added.

(At all times, there is also a need to observe social distancing.)

Bogo City already logged seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, of which three remain as active cases. The city also reported three recoveries and one death as of June 18.