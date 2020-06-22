4.2M households to receive cash aid this week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Sunday said the payout of the second tranche of cash aid from the social amelioration program (SAP) would be completed within the week.

DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said concerns that caused delays in the initial SAP financial assistance distribution had been solved.

In an interview aired on television, Malaya said the beneficiaries nationwide would start receiving the cash aid on Monday.

“They will have to coordinate very closely with the [Department of Social Welfare and Development] and the local government units to find out when it will start in their localities,” he said.

“SAP beneficiaries and some 4.2 million households (left out of the first tranche) will receive their cash aid this week,” he pointed out.