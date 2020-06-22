Barili eyes boost in livestock market, tourism to rev up economic activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Albeit the economic blow brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, the municipality of Barili is planning to bring in economic activities in the southwestern Cebu town through infrastructure projects to modernize its livestock trade and develop its tourism activity.

In a news release by the Capitol, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia has disclosed that the town has an approved loan of P200 million from the LandBank of the Philippines, which would be used to fund the improvement of the town’s public market, livestock market, and the modernization of its slaughterhouse, among others.

“This speaks of employment. This also generates income for Barili. Pila na ka years nahimong sleeping town ang Barili. I think this will boost the economy, especially sa tourism nga gilaraw nato,” Garcia was quoted by the Capitol as saying.

(For how many years, Barili had become a sleeping town. I think this will boost the economy, especially for the tourism industry that we are planning for. )

The town’s Barangay Mantalongon, which spans about seven hectares, also hosts a sizeable livestock market.

“Akong gi-prepare ang livestock market kay how can we sustain if we couldn’t keep up with the times. Mao hinay-hinay nato i-modernize ang livestock market,” Garcia added.

(I am preparing the livestock market because how can we sustain it if we couldn’t keep up with the times. That is why we are gradually modernizing the livestock market.)

In the side of tourism, the mayor said they were planning to add the Bolocboloc Resort and dolphin-watching to the town’s tourism destinations.

“Bolocboloc spring water is located in Barangay Bolocboloc and has two existing swimming pools with sulphuric water which have medicinal and therapeutic effects,” the Capitol news release added.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has earlier said that the province is looking into rebranding itself into a health and wellness hub as it gears towards reopening its tourism industry which is one of the largest economic drivers for Cebu.

Mayor Garcia said that the dolphins, which could be seen from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. within Barili’s municipal waters, might also be added as an additional attraction for the tourists visiting the town.

Currently, among the top attractions in Barili is the Mantayupan falls which is considered as the tallest waterfalls in the province./dbs