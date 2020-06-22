Girl with leukemia from Carcar City appeals for help

A five-year-old girl from Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City wholeheartedly appeals for financial help for her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Anne Rhianne Navarro was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last January 2019. Before her diagnosis, she experienced recurring fever and had an unhealthy pale appearance. Her parents brought her for check-up at a clinic in Carcar City. Still seeking for more medical advice, her parents took her to a clinic in Talisay City. She was then referred to a hospital in Cebu City for further medical interventions. After a series of laboratory workups and bone marrow aspiration, the results confirmed her diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This debilitating disease is characterized by the increased production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow. If treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy, children with this disease has a high chance of cure.

Anne Rhianne’s chemotherapy was started last April 2019. In order to achieve cure, her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years. After two months of chemotherapy, her parents decided to discontinue her treatment. Yet on August 2019, her chemotherapy commenced once again. As of this time, she is undergoing delayed intensification phase of her treatment which includes three chemotherapy sessions per week. She is expected to finish her chemotherapy on August 2022.

“Yanna,” as she is lovingly called by her family, is a smart and kind girl. She loves to sing and dance too. She is the second child of the three siblings of the family. Her father, who labors hard for the family, is an Overseas Filipino Worker and works as a fireman earning at least P19,000 every month. As a housewife, her mother takes good care of the family while her husband is away. Due to the expensive nature of the treatment, the family’s financial resources are already depleted. They earnestly desire for a helping hand to assist them in their economic struggles. Thus, her family is appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals to help save the life of their precious child.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.