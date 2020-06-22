Catmon logs three more COVID-19 cases; Total now at 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Catmon in Cebu has reported three more new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The patients are from barangays San Jose, Macaas, and Binongkalan.

Among the new cases is a 15-year-old girl from Sitio Sun-ok, Barangay San Jose. The patient is currently under home isolation.

She is a direct contact of the town’s third patient, who is now at the the Bayanihan Center in Cebu City.

The second patient, meanwhile, is a 65-year-old woman from Sitio Atabay, Macaas.

According to the Catmon Rural Health Unit, the patient had fever and cough last June 6. She recently had contact with the person who had a travel history to Cebu City.

The third case reported is a 32-year-old woman from Purok 1, Barangay Binongcalan.

The RHU said the patient had cough and colds last June 16 and had recently visited Lapu-Lapu City.

The new cases bring the total COVID-19 cases in Catmon to 8 as of June 22. /bmjo