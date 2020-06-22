More COVID-19 recoveries on week 2 of ECQ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City logged more recoveries than additional coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Monday, June 22, as the city entered its second week under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This development ended a two-week streak of high number of new cases that go beyond 100 per day.

The City Health Department reported on Monday that there were 42 recovered patients and 37 newly discovered ones. One COVID-19 mortality, a patient from Barangay Mambaling who died last June 1, was also recorded.

Majority of the recoveries are from Barangay Labangon, with 33. The other newly recovered patients are from Barangay Tisa with 6 and 1 each in Barangays Duljo-Fatima, Guadalupe, and Kalubihan.

The new COVID-19 patients reported on Monday are from Barangays Guadalupe (9), Labangon (6), Basak San Nicolas (3), Cogon-Ramos (3), Bulacao (2), Calamba (2), Kamputhaw (2), Capitol-Site (2), Duljo-Fatima (2), Hipodromo (2), and one each in Inayawan, Luz, Cogon-Pardo, and Lahug.

CCHD’s tally showed that they had already documented a total of 4,449 COVID-19 cases here with 2,146 recoveries and 82 mortalities.

Cebu City was reverted to ECQ, the strictest form of community quarantine, last June 15 due to spike in COVID-19 cases as well as the surge of patients needing hospital care. / ###

