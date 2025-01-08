Shear line, ‘amihan’ to continue to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The shear line and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, and Dinagat Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to shear line.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will prevail particularly in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

It added that localized flooding is possible mainly in urbanized, low-lying, or near-river areas, and landslides may occur in highly susceptive areas.

The Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies and rain due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, and the rest of Calabarzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also caused by “amihan”.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Rough coastal waters will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of Luzon due to strong northeast winds.

The eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to rough seas caused by moderate to strong winds heading northeast. (PNA)

