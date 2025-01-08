China ‘monster ship’ in EEZ for 4th day: PH keeps vigilant watch

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Cabra (MMRV-4409) is “vigilantly” monitoring the illegal presence of a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship continuing to operate for the fourth day within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said CCG vessel 5901, dubbed “monster ship” due to its massive size, is operating 60-70 nautical miles from the Zambales coastline.

“As in previous encounters, the CCG-5901 was subjected to radio challenges, highlighting her unlawful operations within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone and asserting that she lacks the legal authority to conduct law enforcement patrols in the area,” Tarriela said in a post over X Tuesday night.

Tarriela said China deployed a People’s Liberation Army-Navy helicopter which hovered above the PCG vessel.

“In response, the PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has issued clear guidance to remain unthreatened and to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions,” Tarriela said.

He said the PCG “remains resolutely committed to safeguarding our sovereign rights and will not allow the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard vessel to infringe upon our maritime jurisdiction”.

The CCG ship was spotted on the coastline of Capones Island in Zambales on Jan. 4.

BRP Cabra and its aircraft, the Northern Luzon Command and other assets from the Area Task Force North and National Task Force West Philippine Sea are keeping a tight watch. (PNA)

