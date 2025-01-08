Over 3K security forces deployed for Sinulog Festival 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 3,031 members from various law enforcement units in Cebu City were officially deployed to cover the upcoming 460th Fiesta Celebration of Señor Sto. Niño and the Sinulog Festival 2025.

Thousands of security personnel were sent to their respective assignments across the city following the send-off ceremony held early Wednesday morning, January 8.

The event, conducted at the Cebu City Sports Complex, was attended by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and other officials.

Prior to the official send-off, a holy mass was celebrated to seek guidance for the men and women tasked with securing Cebu’s biggest annual celebration.

Of the deployed personnel, 1,028 are members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), 130 are from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 200 are from the Philippine Navy, 100 are from the Philippine Army, and 50 are members of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Additionally, 20 personnel from the Department of Health (DOH) and 100 from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) were also deployed.

From the force multipliers, there are 620 members of the Barangay Police Security Officers (BPSO), 150 from Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATS), 100 from the Task Force Kasaligan and Barangay Fire Brigade, and 50 from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

In total, 3,031 members are part of the Task Force Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2025.

However, this number is expected to increase to up to 6,000 personnel during the Mardi Gras, with additional reinforcements from other service agencies across the province.

This information was shared by Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In his speech, Mayor Garcia emphasized the vital role of security personnel in ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival, which has become an integral part of Cebu’s cultural identity.

The mayor expressed his gratitude to the security forces and reminded them to remain vigilant as they perform their duties during this year’s Sinulog festival.

“As you carry out your duties, I remind you to remain ever-vigilant against threats to peace and order. Yet, let your actions always be grounded in patience, compassion, and maximum tolerance. Your presence not only safeguards the festival but also embodies the values of respect, fairness, and service,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

No signal jam for Sinulog 2025

Sinulog 2025 attendees could double than last year

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP