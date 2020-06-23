Lapu-Lapu breaches 300-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Lapu-Lapu City recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases recorded in the city in just one day.

Nagiel Bañacia, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head, posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday, morning, June 23, 2020, that these new cases were recorded on Monday, June 22.

With this development, Lapu-Lapu City now has breached the 300 mark with 303 COVID-19 cases. It also recorded 88 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Bañacia, in his post, explained that only 11 of the 42 new cases are considered new cases and the rest of the new cases are the results of the contact tracing that has been conducted by the DRRMO and city health team of Lapu-Lapu.

Among the cases, recorded were seven barangay personnel.

Seven others are symptomatic patients who are confined in the different hospitals in Metro Cebu.

Here is the breakdown of the cases and the affected barangays:

Basak – 5

Canjulao – 6

Gun‑ob – 8

Ibo – 1

Looc – 1

Pajac – 4

Pajo – 13

Pusok – 2

Mactan – 2

All the affected areas will now be under lockdown and families of the infected individuals will now be under home quarantine.

Asymptomatic patients were transferred to the city’s isolation facility. /bmjo