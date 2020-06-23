Lapu readies buffer schools for asymptomatic patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three buffer schools are now being prepared to cater to more COVID-19 asymptomatic patients in the city of Lapu-Lapu, as confirmed by the city legal attorney Lawyer James Allan Sayson.

In a phone interview, Sayson said that in order to manage the increase in the number of cases in the cities with asymptomatic patients, they have prepared schools in barangays Marigondon and Bankal and the Lapu-Lapu City Central elementary school to soon cater to these patients if the need arises.

“Wa pa na nato gi set up for now kay ga huwat ta nga ma puno ang City College. Beds, equipment ready rana siya once tanaw na nato nga hapit na ma puno set up dayon ta, ready raman atong equipment,” said Sayson.

(We did not yet set up the beds and equipment until the city college is full. But the beds, equipment are ready in our buffer schools, once we have the signal that our isolation facility is nearing full occupancy, then we will get the buffer schools since the equipment are ready.)

The Lapu-Lapu City College has been converted as the isolation facility of the city. It has 190 beds to cater to asymptomatic patients.

“Tanaw gani nato nga padung na ma puno ang isolation facility we will automatically set up our buffer schools,” he added.

(If we see that the isolation facility is about to fully occupied, we will automatically set up our buffer schools.)

In total, there are 1,200 beds ready for the asymptomatic patients, including the ones being used at the current isolation facility of the city.

As of Monday, June 23, 2020, Sayson said that there are still available beds in Lapu-Lapu City College that can cater to at least 90 to 100 asymptomatic patients.

With the rise of the symptomatic patients in the city, Sayson said that they are now looking into converting the Hoopsdome into an isolation facility for symptomatic patients.

“We have to understand nga if symptomatic na dili ingon ana ka sayon. Because they will need na mga equipment kay naa naman silay symptoms,” he added.

(We have to understand that if the patients are already symptomatic, it will not be that easy. Because they will be needing more medical equipment since they are already manifesting the symptoms.) /bmjo