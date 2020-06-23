Cordova Fire Station on lockdown as 7 firemen test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Fire Station is currently on lockdown after seven of their personnel tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Chide Marie Ceniza, chief of the Fire Safety Enforcement Section, there are at least 13 personnel currently isolated in their station while they wait for the result of their swab tests.

Ceniza said that some of the personnel are experiencing headache and loss of sense of smell and taste but are not much in bad health condition.

She said that despite their situation, they hope they will be able to go back to work once they properly rest and recover and if they test negative of the virus.

Meanwhile, in case there will be fire incidents, the nearest station of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District will for the meantime be the one to respond until the Cordova Fire Station lift its lockdown status. /bmjo