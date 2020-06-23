Talisay City records 10 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 10 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) based on a report released on June 23, 2020 by the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO).

The cases are from Barangays Dumlog, Bulacao, Lagtang, Tabunok, Mohon, Lawaan I, Biasong, and Bulacao.

With the 10 new cases, Talisay City now has a total of 193 cases but only 99 are active.

Two of the new cases are senior citizens, a 78-year-old female and a 75-year-old female from Barangay Bulacao. They will be quarantined.

Another two are above the age of 50, including a 57-year-old male from Barangay Lagtang and a 50-year-old male from Barangay Mohon. Both are symptomatic and have comorbidities.

A middle-aged woman from Barangay Tabunok was also found positive to the virus and initially showed symptoms on June 21, but is already asymptomatic as of Tuesday. The 47-year-old woman is currently under quarantine.

Two individuals aged 32 years old also proved positive to the virus, and one of them is a woman from Barangay Dumlog who gave birth at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on June 21, 2020.

The other is from Barangay Lawaan I and is currently symptomatic to the virus.

In Barangay Biasong, a 28-year-old proved positive to the virus after being admitted to the Talisay District Hospital. She is now quarantined there.

Finally the youngest new case is a 19-year-old new mother who was swabbed on June 21, 2020. She will be transferred to a quarantine center.

Meanwhile, Talisay City now has a total of 65 recoveries for a recovery rate of 33.7 percent. It also has 29 deaths for a mortality rate of 15 percent. /bmjo