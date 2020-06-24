Fewer quakes but steam emission continues at Mt. Kanlaon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fewer ground tremors have been recorded in the vicinity of the Kanlaon Volcano in the past 24 hours compared to those reported in the last two days.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin this Wednesday, June 24, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the Kanlaon Volcano seismic monitoring network logged 38 volcano-tectonic quakes in the past 24 hours. This is relatively fewer than the 136 earthquakes recorded for the same length of time reported on Monday, and the 104 reported on Tuesday.

One of the 38 earthquakes recorded was a magnitude 3.6 quake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It was felt at Intensity 3 in La Carlota City and at Intensity 2 in Bago City, both in Negros Occidental.

Despite fewer quakes, steam emission at the volcano’s vent, however, continues.

“Activity at the vent consisted of moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters before drifting southwest,” the Phivolcs bulletin read.

As of June 13, the Sulfur dioxide emission from the volcano was measured at a daily average of 438 tonnes.

“Ground deformation data from continuous GPS measurements indicate a slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes since January 2020. Short-term electronic tilt monitoring on the southeastern flanks recorded continuing deflation on the lower slopes but inflation on the mid slopes since April 2020,” the report added.

According to Phivolcs, these parameters indicate of hydrothermal or magmatic activity occurring underground.

Since March 2020, Mt. Kanlaon has been placed under Alert Level 1 which indicates that the volcano has entered a period of unrest.

“The local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions,” the agency added. / dcb