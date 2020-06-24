Chan on recovery from Covid: It’s a new life, new beginning

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is now ready to go back to work.

This was confirmed by the mayor through a phone interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020.

With a gleeful tone, the mayor reported the good news and thanked the people who prayed and took care of him since he was diagnosed with contracting the virus last June 11, 2020.

“I was declared [recovered] today, that I am fit to work, during the feast of St. John the Baptist. It is a new life, it a new beginning and it is like I am born again,” said the mayor.

Chan, who was re-swabbed last Thursday, June 18, 2020, said that when the results came out last Sunday, June 21, it already came out negative. But he was still subjected to confirmatory testing to make sure that he no longer has the virus in his system.

“Na swab ko atong Thursday, unya ang advise sa doctor is [undergo] IgG testing, meaning you have already the anti-bodies, meaning confirmed naka nga di naka maka takod. Unya you don’t have any infection,” added the mayor.

(I was re-swabbed last Thursday, and then the doctor’s advise was for me to undergo IgG testing, meaning you have already the anti-bodies, meaning you are confirmed to be no longer infectious to others.)

Once he was cleared with these tests, Chan had his chest checked Tuesday, June 23, which had good results.

Now COVID-free and healthy, Chan said he will be back in his office on Thursday and continue to help with the city’s battle against the virus.

“They can expect me in the city hall tomorrow,” he said.

His first agenda once he gets back is to check with the city health and city COVID-19 response team on the development of the number of cases in the city.

As of 10:40 a.m. of June 23, Lapu-Lapu City has 303 cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths and 88 recoveries. /bmjo