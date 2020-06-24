Lapu-Lapu may need more nurses

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the rise of the COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City, City Legal Officer Attorney James Allan Sayson said that they are looking into the possibility of hiring more nurses to cater to the needs of those in hospitals.

Sayson said they have enough staff in the city’s isolation facility but is worried with the number of nurses in hospitals.

“So far, we are still okay with the manpower in our isolation facility. But, I think we might have a problem with the manpower in our hospitals,” Sayson said.

According to Sayson, there are more patients being admitted to hospitals in Lapu-Lapu City not only because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but also because of other illnesses.

Read: Chan on recovery from Covid: It’s a new life, new beginning

“We had our meeting last week with the hospitals in Lapu-Lapu. We asked them to expand their bed capacity, they agreed. But they are also asking us to help them or assist in getting more manpower, specifically nurses,” he said.

With that, Sayson is now writing to the Department of Health (DOH-7) to ask for more nurses to help them cater with the rising COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals in Lapu-Lapu.

If DOH-7 can’t help in augmenting nurses for Lapu-Lapu then that’s the time Lapu-Lapu City government will be hiring or looking for nurses to be deployed in hospitals in the city.

As of 10:40 a.m. of June 23, Lapu-Lapu City has 303 cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths and 88 recoveries. /bmjo