Philippines’ COVID-19 cases climb to 32,295 with 470 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases reached 32,295 on Wednesday, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting 470 new infections.

Of the new cases logged, 357 were listed as “fresh” cases, while the remaining 113 were results returned “late” or results released four or more days ago due to DOH’s backlog.

Nearly half or 225 of the latest cases came from Metro Manila, the country’s contagion epicenter; 145 were recorded in Region VII or Central Visayas while the remaining 100 came from other regions nationwide.

Total recoveries, however, increased to 8,656 since 214 additional patients managed to survive the respiratory illness. This is the 14th straight day that number of daily recoveries hit over 200.

On the other hand, the total death count increased to 1,204 with 18 new fatalities.

The new cases reported were way lower from June 23’s record-high 1,150 new infections.

Globally, COVID-19 has killed over 477,000 of more than 9.2 million people who have contracted the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.

