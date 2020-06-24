Siblings’ mashup of anime songs gets social media attention

MOALBOAL, CEBU — The Palange siblings, who went viral last May 2020, is once again taking the social media spotlight.

This after they shared a video of a mashup of original sound tracks (OST) from different anime movies and series on June 24, 2020.

Read: Siblings from Dalaguete create Kdrama OST medley

The talented siblings from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, are composed of Charika Mae Palange, 19; Crystal Miah Palange, 15; Ron Japhet Palange, 16; and Cleo Marian Palange, 18.

According to Cleo, they decided to do an anime mashup due to requests from their followers.

Here’s their latest trending video:

WATCH: The Palange siblings, who went viral last May 2020, is again taking the social media spotlight. This after they release a mashup of original sound tracks (OST) from different anime movies and series on June 24, 2020. | Video courtesy of Cleo Marian Palange Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Their love of the animated movies and anime shows also made them push through with the song medley.

“Ever since bata pa mi kay hilig kaymig animated nga mga movies and then na introduce ang anime sa amo before pa ang Kdrama,” she said.

(Ever since we were young, we were fond of animated movies and then anime shows were introduced to us first before the Korean dramas.)

Cleo and her siblings were overwhelmed with the reaction of netizens to their medley.

“Unexpected kaayo nga daghan ang ni-view,” Cleo said.

(It is really unexpected that many people watched it.)

In just one video, the siblings compressed all 13 songs from various anime shows.

Here are the anime sound tracks included in the 4-minute video:

Fly high from the anime Haikyuu, Sparkle from the Japanese movie Your Name, Blue Bird from the anime Naruto, Shinzou Wo Sasageyo from the anime Attack on Titan, Netsujo No Spectrum from the anime Seven deadly Sins, Rise from the anime Rising of the Shield Hero, Crossing Field from the anime Sword Art Online, The World from the anime Death Note, V.I.P. from the anime Magi: the labyrinth of magic, Unravel from the anime Tokyo Ghoul, Gurenge from the anime Demon Slayer, Kimi ga Suki Dato Sakebitai from the anime Slam Dunk, Fairytail main theme.

As of 4:30 p.m.,Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the video, which was uploaded by Cleo, gathered 1,362 reactions and 926 shares. /bmjo