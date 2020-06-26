Woman drowns as she tries to celebrate St. John the Baptist feast by baptism reenactment

ILIGAN CITY—A woman who took a dip in the sea to celebrate the feast of St. John the Baptist here on Wednesday (June 24) drowned, according to police.

Capt. Felix Rabago Jr., chief of police station 2, identified the drowning victim as Marjie Daumar Musico, 44, a housekeeper.

Rabago, citing the account of Musico’s 17-year-old daughter, said Musico was having a drink with her live-in partner, Santiago Inso Jr., as a way of celebrating the feast of St. John the Baptist.

Heeding the practice of baptism by St. John, which was to immerse the faithful in water, Musico took a dip into the sea past 4 p.m.

She was seen struggling to stay afloat, however, and sinking, prompting Inso to call for help.

Fishermen nearby rushed to search for and rescue Musico. After she was fished out of the sea, Musico was rushed in an ambulance to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, as a precaution, the Philippine Coast Guard and its Coast Guard Auxiliary went on patrol along the coast of Linamon town looking out for revelers, especially unaccompanied children.

One pump boat loaded with children taking a swim were asked to go ashore.

