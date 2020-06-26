9 new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City on June 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 9 new cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) according to a report from the Talisay City Public Information Office’s (PIO) Facebook page on June 25, 2020.

This raises the total new number of cases in the city to 215, although only 105 of these are active.

In the data released by the Talisay City PIO, the cases are from Barangays Mohon, Bulacao, Lagtang, Poblacion, Dumlog, San Roque, and Lawaan I.

Three cases were recorded in Barangay Bulacao, including that of a 76-year-old female who died after experiencing influenza-like illness.

The other patients, a 47-year-old female and a 54-year-old female, were admitted in different hospitals in Cebu City upon swabbing, and both are now under quarantine.

Another death was recorded in Barangay Lawaan I with a 65-year-old male was admitted at Talisay City District Hospital (TDH) last June 23, 2020 and was referred to VSMMC on the next day, June 24, 2020.

The patient died before his results came out.

Two more senior citizens proved positive to the virus. One of them is an 84-year-old male from Barangay Mohon and another is a 64-year-old male from Barangay San Roque.

Both are symptomatic and are now under quarantine.

The case in Barangay Lagtang is a 30-year-old male health worker who is now currently asymptomatic.

Both the cases in Barangay Poblacion and Dumlog are symptomatic male patients. The 49-year-old Poblacion resident is a known asthmatic, while the 37-year-old Dumlog resident has been hospitalized for influenza-like-illness.

Aside from new cases, the city also recorded two new recoveries. This raises the total recovery to 75 for a recovery rate of 34.8 percent.

With the two who died, the city now has 35 COVID-related deaths for a mortality rate of 16.2 percent. /bmjo