Girl from Lapu-Lapu City with relapsed leukemia needs help

A 13-year-old girl from Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City is in dire need of financial help for her repeat chemotherapy treatment.

Jean Pearl Pino was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last July 2012. She was five years old then. At that young age, she experienced alarming symptoms like fever, cough, bruises, and body weakness that caused her parents to seek for medical consultation. A complete blood count was done and the results conveyed abnormal findings. Consequently, she was referred to a hospital in Cebu City for further medical management. A bone marrow aspiration was performed and the results confirmed her diagnosis. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which is very common among children. Statistics have shown that children with this enfeebling disease has a high chance of cure if treated promptly with chemotherapy treatment that usually lasts for at least three years. But it can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated.

Jean Pearl’s chemotherapy was administered immediately after her diagnosis. On May 2016, after almost four years of battling cancer, she successfully completed her treatment protocol and was given the exit pass from chemotherapy. However on March 2017, after ten months of exiting chemotherapy, she was diagnosed with Relapsed ALL which means the return of leukemia cells in patients who have already undergone treatment for the disease. Because of that, her chemotherapy was restarted once again. On November 2017, the maintenance phase of her treatment began. Yet on October 2019, she was once again diagnosed with Relapsed ALL. Since then, her attending hematologist-oncologist placed her under intensive chemotherapy. Currently, her chemotherapy sessions are scheduled four times a week and costs around P10,000 weekly. Together with the support of her family, she is battling against cancer with everything that she can muster. She also have frequent hospitalizations because she is being given multiple blood transfusions to manage her decreased red blood cell and platelet counts.

Jean Pearl is a resilient girl. She is full of hope too. She even persists for medical treatment from her attending physician. Her wholehearted longing is for her to be completely free from cancer. She is the youngest of the five siblings in the family. Her father and mother own a small carenderia that earns at least P1,500 per week. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their small business was stalled and their income was lost. They have nowhere to turn to. Her family does not have much. After seven years of costly treatment and procedures, their financial resources are already depleted and they are unable to sustain Jean Pearl’s ongoing repeat chemotherapy. Thus, her family is soberly appealing to kind-hearted individuals for financial assistance that will be significant in saving the precious life of their dearly beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.