Lifting of lockdown in Mambaling, Labangon, Luz mulled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the city was considering lifting the lockdowns in Barangay Mambaling, Labangon, and Luz, after these previously highly infected barangays had begun to recover.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Labella said that the three barangays with sitios under lockdown no longer project high active cases.

“Ato gireconcile na lang ang tanan. Daghan naman silag recoveries. Kay sa Barangay Luz, initially naay 200, ang nahabilin na lang kay 19 na lang. Unya ang Mambaling naay 600, pero ang nabilin na lang mga 16 na lang,” said the mayor.

(We are in the process of reconciling the data of these barangays. These barangays have a lot of recoveries. In Barangay Luz, they have 200 cases, but only 19 are active. In Mambaling, there were 600 cases, but only 16 are active.)

The mayor said that the total lockdown on the three barangays might be lifted, but it would not matter much because the entire city was on lockdown anyway.

Alaska, a subdivision in Barangay Mambaling, which is made up of 16 sitios, is still under total lockdown for more than a month already.

Barangay Luz has also been placed under village-wide lockdown, and even though the lockdown of some sitios were lifted, the village-wide lockdown had not been fully lifted yet.

Some sitios in Barangay Labangon remain on lockdown as well.

Labella said that once all data of the actual active cases in the barangays and of the Department of Health (DOH) would be consolidated, they would begin the lifting of the total lockdown in these barangays.

Meanwhile, the IATF is still studying, which of the top 12 most infected barangays in Cebu City, will be placed under lockdown.

No announcement has been made yet about which barangays will be placed under total lockdown or a granular lockdown. /dbs