29 recovered COVID-19 patients in Labangon going home as lockdown is lifted in Sitio Callejon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at least 29 recovered patients of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will be going home to Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon.

Labangon Captain Victor Buendia said this was good news and a good sign that the sitio (sub-village) is finally recovering from its widespread infection of the virus.

The patients have been quarantined for almost 30 days and proved negative to the virus after two subsequent swab tests.

Read: Labangon placed under lockdown with 14 COVID-19 cases

As for the sitio itself, Buendia already lifted the total lockdown of Callejon, although they will remain in enhanced quarantine to be strictly monitored in the next few weeks.

“We cannot afford a second wave,” said the village chief.

Cebu City spokesperson, Legal Officer Rey Gealon, said that the individuals will receive a bundle from the city so they can go home with food and supplies.

This way, they will not need to go out of their homes to buy essential goods.

Buendia said the barangay has disinfected Sitio Callejon in preparation for the return of the recovered patients to the area.

This would hopefully prevent the return of the virus in the area or the reinfection of already recovered individuals.

Buendia reiterated to residents of Callejon to continue staying at home and maintain social distancing so no it will not go back to a locked down state. /bmjo