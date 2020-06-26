Motorcycle rider dies in Mandaue road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider, who went to buy feeds from the market, did not return home alive after his motorcycle figured in a road accident along M.C. Briones Street in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, at past 10 a.m. this Friday, June 26, 2020.

Francisco Casinillo Maquilan, 46, from Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, did not reach the hospital alive after he lost control of his motorcycle and got run over by a 10-wheeler truck, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Melvin Leones of the Mandaue City Police Office in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Investigation showed that the accident happened after Maquilan changed lanes to overtake the truck, but he must have miscalculated and found himself too close to the truck driven by Junry Danlag Morales, 35, from Barangay Cotcot, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

WATCH: This is the CCTV footage of the accident along the highway in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, Cebu, on Friday morning, June 26, 2020, that led to the death of a motorcycle driver. | Contributed Video via Paul Lauro Full story: inq.news/riderdiesinmandaue Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 26, 2020

Maquilan swerved away from the truck but he lost control of the motorcycle causing it to swerve back to the truck and causing him to fall down on the path of the wheels of the truck.

“Wala na daw naka bantay ang driver sa truck (The truck driver was not able to notice the motorcycle),” said Leones.

Leones said that both vehicles were slowly traversing the road, but the motorcycle’s sudden change of lane to the right side may have not been seen by the Morales.

As of this time, the families of Maquilan have not decided yet whether they will file a case or settle with the driver of the truck./dbs