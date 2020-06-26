2 Filipinas recognized by Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinas were recognized for their contributions in their respective fields by the Women of the Future Southeast Asia Awards.

Gigi Morris, a family farming advocate, and Lucille Dejito, a lawyer, topped the mentor and profession categories, respectively.

During the virtual awards aired Thursday night, Morris was recognized for her “major impact” as founder of MoCa Family Farm RLearning Center which focuses on small-scale farming including technical vocational education training.

Upon learning of her nomination, Morris admitted she was “scared” because “inspiring women in a bigger platform is a huge responsibility.”

“But then I have to remind myself that the real women of the future don’t really run away from responsibilities. Instead, we embrace it and say, ‘bring it on,’” Morris said in her taped speech.

Dejita, on the other hand, was recognized for her advocacy to combat commercial and online sexual exploitation of children which led to “83 convictions of traffickers to date.”

“Nearly 50 million people are in slavery today—sex trafficking, forced labor slavery, bond labor and even online sexual exploitation of children. A woman of the future is not deterred by these giants,” said Dejita, a director at the International Justice Mission in Cebu.

“Instead, a woman of the future chooses courage, charges with hope and catalyzes others to join the fight,” she added.

Here is the complete list of Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia:

Arts & Culture: Annice Lyn, Photographer, Anntopia Studios (Malaysia)

Business: Khin Thida Hnin, Managing Director, Forever Travel & Tours (Myanmar)

Community Spirit & Public Service: Heidi Quah, Founder & Director, Refuge for the Refugees (Malaysia)

Entrepreneur: Anita Takounsy, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Once Upon a Time Coffee and Lao – Bolaven Coffee Roasters (Laos)

Media & Communications: Sotheavy At, Senior Innovation Programme Manager, DAI Global, LLC/USAID Development Innovations Project (Cambodia)

Mentor: Gigi Morris, Founder, MoCa Family Farm Learning Centre (Philippines)

Professions: Lucille Dejito, Director of Legal Interventions, International Justice Mission, Cebu (Philippines)

Property: Rhonda Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Ohmyhome (Singapore)

Science, Technology & Digital: Dr Bee Lynn Chew, Senior Lecturer, Universiti Sains Malaysia (Malaysia)

Social Entrepreneur: Chit Thu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CCEducare Myanmar (Myanmar)

The Women of the Future Awards recognizes inspirational young females of the generation.



Women of the Future Southeast Asia Awards is a movement focused on “kindness and collaboration in the workplace, galvanizing a community of influential women to work together as a new generation of talent.”