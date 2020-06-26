QR coding, vehicle coding for passes in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new QR-coded Enhanced Community Quarantine Passes of Cebu City can only be used in a resident’s barangay.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, Cebu City spokesperson, said the QR passes would contain an alphanumeric code corresponding to the name of the barangay and the control number of the pass.

For example, the QR code, “GUA51A06” would indicate that the user is from Barangay Guadalupe. The pass itself would also contain the sitio and the barangay of the resident.

Only one person per household can be registered to use the QR coded pass. This way, when he or she encounters a checkpoint, the police can automatically scan the pass and see if the person holding the pass corresponds to the person registered to it.

Still, the pass can only be used within the barangays where it was issued because the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) wants to further limit the movement of the people in the city, especially in the highly infected areas.

Finally, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the number coding will remain.

So if a household receives an odd-numbered QR pass but their vehicle nameplate is even-numbered, they cannot use their vehicles to travel.

“Puyo lang gyod ta. (Let us all stay put),” said Rey Gealon.

The city currently has 12 hotspot barangays that will be monitored more strictly than others. These barangays have the most number of active cases at present.

Here are the top 12 barangays with the most number of active cases according to the June 26, 2020 report of Cebu City:

1. Kamputhaw—125

2. Basak San Nicolas—109

3. Sambag I—106

4. Sambag II—96

5. Guadalupe—87

6. Mabolo—85

7. Lahug and Duljo Fatima—77

8. Tinago and Inayawan—66

9. Tisa—65

10. Pardo—62

However, Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo said that their barangay only had 33 active cases contrary to the city’s report.

Repollo said he would be submitting the data of the barangay to the Department of Health for consolidation. /dbs