Artist from Dalaguete creates digital art using mobile phone

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Despite his lack of resources, Jether Patrosenio never loses hope to pursue his love in digital art.

Equipped with only a smartphone, a drawing app, and a stylus pen, he was able to create stunning digital portraits that were appreciated by netizens who saw these on his Facebook account.

“Kung unsa lang say naa jud nag tigom pako para makapalit og nindot nga laptop,” he said.

(I just used what resources I had. I am still saving money so I can buy a good laptop.)

The 24-year-old Patrosenio said that he finished the digital art on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

“Week to kay na pause man tong pila ka adlaw busy sad gud sa tindahan tabang-tabang,” he said.

(I finished it for a week because I was sometimes busy helping out in our store.)

Patrosenio, a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Graphics and Design, shared with CDN Digital the story behind his artworks.

“Ako gi-paint kay nakit.an ra nako to sa Facebook post, nya ang caption sa post kay “OH MGA REFERENCE OH PAG SUGOD NA OG DRAWING” nya mao to na hagit sad ko so nag download ko,” he said.

(I made my recent digital art after I saw it in a Facebook post. The caption of the post is “Oh here’s the reference, start sketching it.” Then I was challenged so I downloaded the photo.)

Patrosenio said that the recent art he made was his second portrait after he finished another artwork on May 3, 2020.

“Sa first nako ge portrait kay nag himo rakog DIY nga stylus pen,” he said.

(In my first artwork, I made a DIY stylus pen.)

He added that it took him two days to finish the first artwork.

“Ang first kay 2 days pero di tibuok adlaw sad kay nay usahay kapoyan sad nya nag relax sad sa mata usahay,” he said.

(The first artwork took me 2 days but it was not done in whole day. Because there were instances that I need to rest my eyes.)

Overwhelmed

Patrosenio said that he was overwhelmed after he found out that there were netizens who appreciated his work.

“Honestly bitaw, wa sad gyud bitaw ko nag expect nga in-ato labas sa pag first nako nag explore pa sad ko sa app ato nga time sad,” he said.

(Honestly, I didn’t expect that it turned out like that because I was still exploring the app that time.)/dbs