Duterte to announce new quarantine classifications on or before June 29—Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce the new quarantine classifications on or before June 29, Malacañang said Friday.

“May rekomendasyon na po pero this is subject to review by the President. Anyway, the President will announce on or before the 29th, I believe,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

(There are recommendations already but this is subject to review by the President. Anyway, the President will announce on or before the 29th, I believe.)

Roque said the task force has already informed local government units of their quarantine restrictions after June 30, which are up for their appeal.

“Nagkaroon po siyempre ng rekomendasyon kung ano ang magiging applicable quarantine restrictions sa iba’t ibang mga lugar sa Pilipinas, pero ito po ay pinagbibigay alam muna sa mga LGUs para kung gusto po nila mag-apela,” Roque said.

(There are recommendations on the applicable quarantine restrictions for various parts of the Philippines, but these are being relayed to LGUs in case they want to appeal.)

After finalizing the recommendations, Roque said the task force will present this to the President for his approval.

Roque also appealed to the public to refrain from believing “fake news” on the new classifications and just wait for the President’s announcements.

“Dahil yung mga fake news na kumalat noong dalawang linggong nakalipas, maling-mali po at iba’t iba sa desisyon ng ating Presidente,” he said.

(The fake news that were circulating the past two weeks were wrong and different from the President’s decision.)

Metro Manila and several other areas are under general community quarantine until June 30.

Cebu City is under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while Talisay City is under modified ECQ.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 33,069 COVID-19 cases nationwide, with 1,212 deaths and 8,910 recoveries. / CFC