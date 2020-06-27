Zamboanga lad shows how one can redecorate a small room

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Have you been wanting to redecorate your room, but you are hesitant to do it because of the small space you have to redecorate?

Well, let this 21-year-old lad from Zamboanga Sibugay inspire you as he recreates his tiny room into something more homey and relaxing.

Joseph Virgil Dumadag, an accountancy student at the Negros Oriental State University, wowed netizens as he shared his room looking like a feature room model out of a magazine shoot.

“I’ve always been intrigued by minimalist architecture and aesthetics. Whenever I see minimal room designs in my Facebook news feed, I almost always save them. I’ve been interested in minimalism ever since,” said Dumadag.

In just a span of one week, Dumadag was able to transform his simple bedroom of 9 feet by 8 feet into an urban-jungle and minimalist bedroom.

Read more: These Plants Have Air Purifying Powers

Dumadag said that this was his way of killing time while in quarantine before school starts.

“At first, it was hard to envision what my room will look like after doing everything according to plan. But what’s more, challenging was the carpentry because I’ve never done it before, though I required assistance from my neighbors,” he added.

This young creative lad was able to pull off what he has visualized and wanted to share it online to also encourage others to take a break from this outbreak and start something refreshing— starting with our rooms.

He shared his finished project on June 17 on his Facebook account and as of June 27, it has already been shared 12,000 with 10,000 reactions.

Why don’t you make the remaining days under home quarantine count by doing a simple room makeover?/dbs