Cebu province cases at 949: More fronliners, close contacts become new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Frontliners and close contacts of previously confirmed cases comprise most of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases logged in Cebu province on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas’ (DOH-7) data released as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, 68 new cases have been tallied under the province bringing its total to 949.

Of the 949 confirmed cases, 697 are active cases of which 373 are admitted to hospitals while the rest are under home or facility isolation.

Talisay City, which borders Cebu City and Cebu province, has also reported 11 new cases that bring its total tally of COVID-19 patients to 232.

Talisay City’s new cases include an employee of a private hospital in Cebu City, a nurse at the Talisay District Hospital, a police officer assigned in Mandaue City, two maternity patients in TDH, 5 influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

Of the city’s 232 cases, 105 remains active, 90 have recovered while 37 have died.

The Municipality of Minglanilla in southern Cebu also recorded 10 more cases of COVID-19, of which five were close contacts of previously confirmed cases. The other five are frontline workers and government employees.

This brings the total number of cases in Minglanilla to 144.

In the north, the three new cases that Liloan town reported on Saturday were a personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), a fireman assigned in Cordova, and a midwife working at the Eversley Child’s Sanitarium in Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City.

The three frontliners, who are now under isolation in their respective facilities, are all asymptomatic.

Danao City also reported that one of the City Health Office’s personnel, a nurse assigned for field monitoring, has tested positive for the virus.

The city also reported two other new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 15.

Bogo City, on the other hand, reported a total of six new cases on Saturday. Among the new cases is a family of four from Barangay Santo Niño.

The city government said the family has been isolated for some time already after the father has been identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case. Bogo City now has 16 COVID-19 cases.

The other cases reported on Saturday include 11 from Consolacion town, two from Carmen town, one from Dalaguete, and one from Boljoon. / dcb