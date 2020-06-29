Mandaue City’s COVID cases now at 761

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 in Mandaue City are still on the rise.

From having only 25 cases on Saturday, the city logged 35 cases of the infection on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Its COVID-19 cases now total to 761.

The new cases come from Barangays Pagasabungan – 6, Subangdaku – 4, Canduman – 3, Banilad – 3, Cabancalan – 2, Labogon – 2, Jagobiao – 2, Basak – 2, Tabok – 2, Opao – 2, Paknaan – 1, Umapad – 1, Maguikay – 1, and Guizo – 1

A report which the City Public Information Office (PIO) posted late night on Sunday, June 28, 2020, said that two more cases of the infection were reported from Larrazabl Jr. Street at the North Reclamation Area while a 60-year-old male, address unspecified, is now admitted to a hospital in Cebu City.

The youngest of the new cases was an 11-year-old female from H. Abellana Extension in Barangay Pagsabungan while the oldest of the victims was a 72-year-old man from Barangay Basak.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” the advisory said.

As of Sunday, Mandaue City already logged a total of 761 confirmed cases of the infection, of which 512 remain as active cases. Of its active cases, 432 come from the community while 80 others are Persons Deprived of Liberty who remain at the Mandaue City Jail.

Mandaue City has also recorded a total of 230 recoveries and 17 deaths.