Six more Liloan residents test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Liloan town logged more recoveries than cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The northern Cebu town reported seven recoveries which included a three-year-old girl from Barangay Cotcot and six new cases of the infection.

Its six new cases include a BPO employee, a government employee, and a Barangay Health Worker (BHW) who served her last day at work on June 16, said the town’s advisory.

“The reported positive patients had exposure to confirmed cases who have acquired the virus outside of Liloan and/or have preexisting conditions,” its advisory said.

As of Sunday, Liloan town recorded a total of 31 confirmed cases of the infection.

The 39-year-old BPO employee, the advisory said, was staying in an apartment unit in Cebu City and went home to stay with his family in Barangay Yati from June 4 to 5. The patient started to manifest symptoms of the infection on June 14 and was admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City five days later, where he was swabbed.

Although he remains asymptomatic, the BPO employee, who is also a diabetic, will remain admitted at the hospital until he fully recovers from his infection.

The 51-year-old former BHW had body pains and cough which caused her admission to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City on June 23. The woman who was diagnosed with toxic goiter in 2018 was swabbed on June 25.

Patient No. 48 is an employee of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Mandaue City. She was exposed to an officemate who had the infection.

The town’s advisory said that the patient, a 30-year-old female resident of Barangay Cotcot remains asymptomatic and is now under home quarantine.

It added that contact tracing has already started to identify “all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to our confirmed cases.”

“Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to our confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas in the place of residence/work in Liloan should be sanitized.”

Frasco, the advisory said, has also issued Executive Order No. 2020-11 to establish additional guidelines to be observed while their remains under general community quarantine (GCQ) in order to address Liloan’s increasing cases of the infection.

Town residents are also reminded of their need to comply with the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, the need to practice social and physical distancing, wearing of face masks, and to observe proper hygiene at all times.

“All forms of mass and social gatherings are still prohibited. Stay at home and do not engage in any non-essential activities.”