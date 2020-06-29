2 returning workers in Catmon, Cebu test positive for COVID-19
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Catmon in Cebu reported three new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Two of the new cases in the town are returning workers who worked in Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.
According to the Catmon Rural Health Unit, among the new cases is that of a 34-year-old man from Barangay Macaas who returned to the town after working in Mandaue City.
The patient started to develop symptoms of COVID-19 last June 17 and was swabbed on June 24.
The second returning worker who tested positive is a 54-year-old man from Barangay Catmondaan, who worked in Lapu-Lapu City. The patient had manifested symptoms on June 13 and was swabbed on June 24.
The third new patient, on the other hand, is a 49-year-old from Barangay Flores, who has been residing in Cebu City since the start of the quarantine.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the town approximately 58 kilometers north of Cebu City up to 11.
On Sunday, June 28, Cebu province logged a total of 103 new cases, which brought the total COVID-19 cases in the province to 1,054. /bmjo
